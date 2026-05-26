Sal Stewart And Reds Square Off Against Mets On May 26

Stewart is hitting for a .253 BA, .351 OBP and .480 SLG with a 19.5% strikeout rate and a 13% walk rate. His OPS is .830 and he has scored 33 runs. In 231 plate appearances, he has hit 12 home runs (17th in MLB) and driven in 33 runs (17th in MLB). Stewart has recorded 10 steals on 11 attempts. In his last game he had a hitless showing (0 for 3) against the Mets.

David Peterson makes the start for the Mets, his seventh of the season. He is 3-4 with a 5.03 ERA and 49 strikeouts in 48 1/3 innings pitched.

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