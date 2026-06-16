Sal Stewart And Reds Square Off Against Mets On June 16

Stewart is hitting for a .247 BA, .345 OBP and .442 SLG with a 20.3% strikeout rate and a 12.9% walk rate. His OPS is .787 and he has scored 38 runs. In 310 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs and driven in 42 runs. Stewart has recorded 11 steals on 13 attempts. In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Mets.

Kodai Senga (0-4) gets the starting nod for the Mets in his sixth start of the season. He's put together a 9.00 ERA in 20 2/3 innings pitched, with 23 strikeouts.

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