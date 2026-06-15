Sal Stewart And Reds Take On Mets On June 15

Stewart is hitting for a .247 BA, .344 OBP and .445 SLG with a 20.7% strikeout rate and a 12.8% walk rate. His OPS is .789 and he has scored 36 runs. In 305 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs and driven in 41 runs. Stewart has recorded 10 steals on 12 attempts. In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.

Tobias Myers takes the mound for his first start of the season for the Mets.

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