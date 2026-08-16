Sal Stewart And Reds Square Off Against Marlins On Aug. 16

Stewart is hitting for a .261 BA, .337 OBP and .478 SLG with a 22% strikeout rate and a 10% walk rate. His OPS is .816 and he has scored 68 runs. In 528 plate appearances, he has hit 26 home runs (14th in MLB) and driven in 90 runs (2nd in MLB). Stewart has recorded 12 steals on 16 attempts. In his last game, he had two hits (going 2 for 4 with two RBIs) against the Marlins.

Eury Perez gets the start for the Marlins, his 22nd of the season. He is 6-9 with a 3.39 ERA and 128 strikeouts in 116 2/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.