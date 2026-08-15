Sal Stewart And Reds Face Marlins On Aug. 15

Stewart is hitting for a .259 BA, .336 OBP and .478 SLG with a 21.9% strikeout rate and a 10.1% walk rate. His OPS is .814 and he has scored 68 runs. In 524 plate appearances, he has hit 26 home runs (13th in MLB) and driven in 88 runs (2nd in MLB). Stewart has recorded 12 steals on 16 attempts. He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Marlins.

The Marlins will send Ryan Gusto (0-3) out to make his 11th start of the season. He is 0-3 with a 4.78 ERA and 43 strikeouts through 49 2/3 innings pitched.

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