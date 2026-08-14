Sal Stewart And Reds Square Off Against Marlins On Aug. 14

Stewart is hitting for a .259 BA, .337 OBP and .480 SLG with a 22.1% strikeout rate and a 10.2% walk rate. His OPS is .817 and he has scored 68 runs. In 520 plate appearances, he has hit 26 home runs (11th in MLB) and driven in 88 runs (2nd in MLB). Stewart has recorded 12 steals on 16 attempts. In his most recent appearance, he had two hits (going 2 for 3 with a home run and two RBIs) against the White Sox.

Sandy Alcantara makes the start for the Marlins, his 26th of the season. He is 13-6 with a 3.52 ERA and 128 strikeouts in 163 2/3 innings pitched.

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