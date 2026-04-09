Sal Stewart And Reds Square Off Against Marlins On April 9

Stewart is hitting for a .366 BA, .471 OBP and .683 SLG with a 13.7% strikeout rate and a 17.6% walk rate. His OPS is 1.154, which ranks 3rd in MLB, and he has scored seven runs. In 51 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs (13th in MLB) and driven in eight runs. Stewart has recorded three steals on three attempts. In his previous game, he racked up two extra-base hits (2 for 4 with a double, a home run and two RBIs) against the Marlins.

Max Meyer (0-0) gets the start for the Marlins, his third of the season.

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