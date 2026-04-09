FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore The Masters

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Sal Stewart
Cincinnati Reds

Sal Stewart

Cincinnati Reds • #27 3B

Sal Stewart And Reds Square Off Against Marlins On April 9

Sal Stewart and his Cincinnati Reds will face the Miami Marlins at loanDepot park, on Thursday, April 9 at 12:10 p.m. ET. Stewart has +490 odds to hit a home run as of Thursday morning.

What It Means

Stewart is hitting for a .366 BA, .471 OBP and .683 SLG with a 13.7% strikeout rate and a 17.6% walk rate. His OPS is 1.154, which ranks 3rd in MLB, and he has scored seven runs. In 51 plate appearances, he has hit three home runs (13th in MLB) and driven in eight runs. Stewart has recorded three steals on three attempts. In his previous game, he racked up two extra-base hits (2 for 4 with a double, a home run and two RBIs) against the Marlins.

Max Meyer (0-0) gets the start for the Marlins, his third of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Sal Stewart

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Cincinnati RedsRecent Cincinnati Reds Player News

View All Cincinnati Reds Player News