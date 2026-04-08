Sal Stewart And Reds Take On Marlins On April 8

Stewart is hitting for a .351 BA, .468 OBP and .595 SLG with a 14.9% strikeout rate and a 19.1% walk rate. His OPS is 1.063, which ranks 10th in MLB, and he has scored five runs. In 47 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in six runs. Stewart has recorded two steals on two attempts. In his previous game, he went 1 for 3 with an RBI against the Marlins.

The Marlins will look to Eury Perez (0-1) in his third start this season.

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