Sal Stewart And Reds Take On Marlins On April 7

Stewart is hitting for a .353 BA, .476 OBP and .618 SLG with a 14.3% strikeout rate and a 19% walk rate. His OPS is 1.094, which ranks 8th in MLB, and he has scored five runs. In 42 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in five runs. Stewart has recorded two steals on two attempts. He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Marlins.

The Marlins will send Sandy Alcantara (2-0) to make his third start of the season.

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