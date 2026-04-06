Sal Stewart And Reds Play Marlins On April 6

Stewart is hitting for a .367 BA, .500 OBP and .667 SLG with a 15.8% strikeout rate and a 21.1% walk rate. His OPS is 1.167, which ranks 5th in MLB, and he has scored five runs. In 38 plate appearances, he has hit two home runs and driven in four runs. Stewart has recorded one steal on one attempt. In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0 for 3) against the Rangers.

The Marlins are sending Janson Junk (0-0) to the mound to make his second start of the season.

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