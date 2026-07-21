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Sal Stewart
Cincinnati Reds

Sal Stewart

Cincinnati Reds • #27 3B

Sal Stewart And Reds Play Mariners On July 21

Sal Stewart and the Cincinnati Reds will face the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park, on Tuesday, July 21 at 9:40 p.m. ET. Stewart has +420 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Stewart is hitting for a .251 BA, .331 OBP and .470 SLG with a 21.3% strikeout rate and a 10.6% walk rate. His OPS is .801 and he has scored 52 runs. In 432 plate appearances, he has hit 20 home runs and driven in 69 runs (4th in MLB). Stewart has recorded 11 steals on 14 attempts. He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0 for 4) against the Mariners.

Luis Castillo (3-8) takes the mound for the Mariners in his 16th start of the season. He's put together a 4.93 ERA in 87 2/3 innings pitched, with 81 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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