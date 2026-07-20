Sal Stewart And Reds Square Off Against Mariners On July 20

Stewart is hitting for a .253 BA, .334 OBP and .475 SLG with a 21% strikeout rate and a 10.7% walk rate. His OPS is .809 and he has scored 52 runs. In 428 plate appearances, he has hit 20 home runs and driven in 69 runs (4th in MLB). Stewart has recorded 11 steals on 14 attempts. He collected three RBI (going 1-for-5 with a home run) in his last game against the Rockies.

George Kirby gets the start for the Mariners, his 19th of the season. He is 7-8 with a 3.76 ERA and 98 strikeouts in 110 2/3 innings pitched.

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