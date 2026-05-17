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Sal Stewart
Cincinnati Reds

Sal Stewart

Cincinnati Reds • #27 3B

Sal Stewart And Reds Square Off Against Guardians On May 17

Sal Stewart and his Cincinnati Reds will face the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field, on Sunday, May 17 at 1:40 p.m. ET. Stewart has +430 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Stewart is hitting for a .236 BA, .328 OBP and .454 SLG with a 19.4% strikeout rate and a 12.4% walk rate. His OPS is .782 and he has scored 26 runs. In 201 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 30 runs (15th in MLB). Stewart has recorded 10 steals on 10 attempts. He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0 for 2 with an RBI) against the Guardians.

The Guardians are sending Gavin Williams (5-3) out to make his 10th start of the season. He is 5-3 with a 3.74 ERA and 66 strikeouts through 55 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Sal Stewart

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