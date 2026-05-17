Sal Stewart And Reds Square Off Against Guardians On May 17

Stewart is hitting for a .236 BA, .328 OBP and .454 SLG with a 19.4% strikeout rate and a 12.4% walk rate. His OPS is .782 and he has scored 26 runs. In 201 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs and driven in 30 runs (15th in MLB). Stewart has recorded 10 steals on 10 attempts. He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0 for 2 with an RBI) against the Guardians.

The Guardians are sending Gavin Williams (5-3) out to make his 10th start of the season. He is 5-3 with a 3.74 ERA and 66 strikeouts through 55 1/3 innings pitched.

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