FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore Preakness Stakes

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Sal Stewart
Cincinnati Reds

Sal Stewart

Cincinnati Reds • #27 3B

Sal Stewart And Reds Play Guardians On May 16

Sal Stewart and his Cincinnati Reds will face the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field, on Saturday, May 16 at 6:10 p.m. ET. Stewart has +490 odds to hit a home run as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Stewart is hitting for a .238 BA, .325 OBP and .459 SLG with a 19.3% strikeout rate and an 11.7% walk rate. His OPS is .784 and he has scored 26 runs. In 197 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs (19th in MLB) and driven in 29 runs (19th in MLB). Stewart has recorded nine steals on nine attempts. He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0 for 4) against the Guardians.

The Guardians will send Joey Cantillo (3-1) out to make his 10th start of the season. He is 3-1 with a 2.98 ERA and 41 strikeouts in 45 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Sal Stewart

MLBRecent MLB News

View All MLB News

Cincinnati RedsRecent Cincinnati Reds Player News

View All Cincinnati Reds Player News