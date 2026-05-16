Sal Stewart And Reds Play Guardians On May 16

Stewart is hitting for a .238 BA, .325 OBP and .459 SLG with a 19.3% strikeout rate and an 11.7% walk rate. His OPS is .784 and he has scored 26 runs. In 197 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs (19th in MLB) and driven in 29 runs (19th in MLB). Stewart has recorded nine steals on nine attempts. He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0 for 4) against the Guardians.

The Guardians will send Joey Cantillo (3-1) out to make his 10th start of the season. He is 3-1 with a 2.98 ERA and 41 strikeouts in 45 1/3 innings pitched.

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