Sal Stewart And Reds Play Guardians On May 15

Stewart is hitting for a .244 BA, .328 OBP and .470 SLG with a 19.8% strikeout rate and an 11.5% walk rate. His OPS is .798 and he has scored 26 runs. In 192 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs (17th in MLB) and driven in 29 runs (13th in MLB). Stewart has recorded nine steals on nine attempts. He had a hitless performance in his last game (0 for 4) against the Nationals.

Tanner Bibee (0-5) gets the starting nod for the Guardians in his 10th start of the season. He has a 4.17 ERA in 45 1/3 innings pitched, with 45 strikeouts.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.