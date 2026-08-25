Sal Stewart And Reds Take On Giants On Aug. 25

Stewart is hitting for a .263 BA, .336 OBP and .470 SLG with a 22% strikeout rate and a 9.6% walk rate. His OPS is .806 and he has scored 73 runs. In 572 plate appearances, he has hit 27 home runs (14th in MLB) and driven in 97 runs (1st in MLB). Stewart has recorded 12 steals on 16 attempts. He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Giants.

Adrian Houser (4-7) gets the starting nod for the Giants in his 16th start of the season. He has a 4.08 ERA in 108 2/3 innings pitched, with 73 strikeouts.

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