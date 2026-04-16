Sal Stewart And Reds Face Giants On April 16

Stewart is hitting for a .323 BA, .434 OBP and .726 SLG with a 17.1% strikeout rate and a 17.1% walk rate. His OPS is 1.160, which ranks 3rd in MLB, and he has scored 13 runs. In 76 plate appearances, he has hit seven home runs (2nd in MLB) and driven in 17 runs (7th in MLB). Stewart has recorded three steals on three attempts. In his last appearance, he hit two homers in his last appearance (going 2-for-4) against the Giants.

Landen Roupp makes the start for the Giants, his fourth of the season. He is 2-1 with a 3.24 ERA and 18 strikeouts through 16 2/3 innings pitched.

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