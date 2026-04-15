Sal Stewart And Reds Play Giants On April 15

Stewart is hitting for a .310 BA, .431 OBP and .638 SLG with a 16.7% strikeout rate and an 18.1% walk rate. His OPS is 1.068, which ranks 7th in MLB, and he has scored 11 runs. In 72 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs (8th in MLB) and driven in 11 runs. Stewart has recorded three steals on three attempts. He notched a home run while going 1-for-3 in his last game against the Giants.

Tyler Mahle (0-2 with a 4.30 ERA and 15 strikeouts in 14 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Giants, his fourth of the season.

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