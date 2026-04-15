Sal Stewart And Reds Play Giants On April 15
Sal Stewart and his Cincinnati Reds will take on the San Francisco Giants at Great American Ball Park, on Wednesday, April 15 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Stewart has +310 odds to hit a home run as of Wednesday afternoon.
What It Means
Stewart is hitting for a .310 BA, .431 OBP and .638 SLG with a 16.7% strikeout rate and an 18.1% walk rate. His OPS is 1.068, which ranks 7th in MLB, and he has scored 11 runs. In 72 plate appearances, he has hit five home runs (8th in MLB) and driven in 11 runs. Stewart has recorded three steals on three attempts. He notched a home run while going 1-for-3 in his last game against the Giants.
Tyler Mahle (0-2 with a 4.30 ERA and 15 strikeouts in 14 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Giants, his fourth of the season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.