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Sal Stewart
Cincinnati Reds

Sal Stewart

Cincinnati Reds • #27 3B

Sal Stewart And Reds Face Giants On April 14

Sal Stewart and the Cincinnati Reds will take on the San Francisco Giants at Great American Ball Park, on Tuesday, April 14 at 6:40 p.m. ET. Stewart has +360 odds to hit a home run as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Stewart is hitting for a .309 BA, .435 OBP and .600 SLG with a 14.5% strikeout rate and an 18.8% walk rate. His OPS is 1.035, which ranks 9th in MLB, and he has scored 10 runs. In 69 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs (18th in MLB) and driven in 10 runs. Stewart has recorded three steals on three attempts. He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-5) against the Angels.

Robbie Ray makes the start for the Giants, his fourth of the season. He is 2-1 with a 2.08 ERA and 18 strikeouts in 17 1/3 innings pitched.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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