Sal Stewart And Reds Face Giants On April 14

Stewart is hitting for a .309 BA, .435 OBP and .600 SLG with a 14.5% strikeout rate and an 18.8% walk rate. His OPS is 1.035, which ranks 9th in MLB, and he has scored 10 runs. In 69 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs (18th in MLB) and driven in 10 runs. Stewart has recorded three steals on three attempts. He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-5) against the Angels.

Robbie Ray makes the start for the Giants, his fourth of the season. He is 2-1 with a 2.08 ERA and 18 strikeouts in 17 1/3 innings pitched.

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