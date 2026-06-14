Sal Stewart And Reds Square Off Against Diamondbacks On June 14

Stewart is hitting for a .247 BA, .346 OBP and .448 SLG with a 20.6% strikeout rate and a 13% walk rate. His OPS is .793 and he has scored 36 runs. In 301 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs and driven in 41 runs. Stewart has recorded 10 steals on 12 attempts. In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0 for 3) against the Diamondbacks.

Zac Gallen gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his 15th of the season. He is 3-5 with a 5.43 ERA and 46 strikeouts in 69 2/3 innings pitched.

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