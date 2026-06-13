Sal Stewart And Reds Play Diamondbacks On June 13

Stewart is hitting for a .250 BA, .349 OBP and .453 SLG with a 20.5% strikeout rate and a 13.1% walk rate. His OPS is .802 and he has scored 36 runs. In 298 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs and driven in 41 runs. Stewart has recorded 10 steals on 12 attempts. In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0 for 4) against the Diamondbacks.

Mike Soroka gets the start for the Diamondbacks, his 14th of the season. He is 8-3 with a 3.28 ERA and 72 strikeouts in 74 2/3 innings pitched.

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