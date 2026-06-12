Sal Stewart And Reds Face Diamondbacks On June 12

Stewart is hitting for a .254 BA, .352 OBP and .460 SLG with a 20.8% strikeout rate and a 13% walk rate. His OPS is .812 and he has scored 36 runs. In 293 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs and driven in 41 runs. Stewart has recorded 10 steals on 12 attempts. In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Padres.

Eduardo Rodriguez (5-2 with a 2.52 ERA and 57 strikeouts in 78 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his 14th of the season.

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