Sal Stewart And Reds Face Diamondbacks On June 12
Sal Stewart and the Cincinnati Reds will face the Arizona Diamondbacks at Great American Ball Park, on Friday, June 12 at 7:15 p.m. ET. Stewart has +320 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.
What It Means
Stewart is hitting for a .254 BA, .352 OBP and .460 SLG with a 20.8% strikeout rate and a 13% walk rate. His OPS is .812 and he has scored 36 runs. In 293 plate appearances, he has hit 13 home runs and driven in 41 runs. Stewart has recorded 10 steals on 12 attempts. In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Padres.
Eduardo Rodriguez (5-2 with a 2.52 ERA and 57 strikeouts in 78 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his 14th of the season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.