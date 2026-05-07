Sal Stewart And Reds Square Off Against Cubs On May 7

Stewart is hitting for a .245 BA, .331 OBP and .482 SLG with an 18.1% strikeout rate and an 11.9% walk rate. His OPS is .813 and he has scored 20 runs. In 160 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs (15th in MLB) and driven in 28 runs (8th in MLB). Stewart has recorded seven steals on seven attempts. He had a hitless performance in his last game (0 for 4) against the Cubs.

Shota Imanaga (3-2 with a 2.40 ERA and 43 strikeouts in 41 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Cubs, his eighth of the season.

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