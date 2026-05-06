Sal Stewart And Reds Play Cubs On May 6

Stewart is hitting for a .252 BA, .335 OBP and .496 SLG with an 18.7% strikeout rate and an 11.6% walk rate. His OPS is .832 and he has scored 20 runs. In 155 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs (15th in MLB) and driven in 28 runs (5th in MLB). Stewart has recorded seven steals on seven attempts. In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Cubs.

Colin Rea makes the start for the Cubs, his fifth of the season. He is 4-1 with a 4.41 ERA and 30 strikeouts in 32 2/3 innings pitched.

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