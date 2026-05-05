Sal Stewart And Reds Take On Cubs On May 5

Stewart is hitting for a .252 BA, .338 OBP and .504 SLG with a 17.9% strikeout rate and an 11.9% walk rate. His OPS is .842 and he has scored 20 runs. In 151 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs (14th in MLB) and driven in 28 runs (4th in MLB). Stewart has recorded seven steals on seven attempts. He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Cubs.

Jameson Taillon (2-1 with a 4.41 ERA and 31 strikeouts in 34 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Cubs, his seventh of the season.

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