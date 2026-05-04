Sal Stewart And Reds Play Cubs On May 4

Stewart is hitting for a .252 BA, .340 OBP and .512 SLG with a 17.7% strikeout rate and a 12.2% walk rate. His OPS is .852 and he has scored 20 runs. In 147 plate appearances, he has hit nine home runs (14th in MLB) and driven in 28 runs (4th in MLB). Stewart has recorded seven steals on seven attempts. He had a hitless performance in his last game (0 for 4) against the Pirates.

Edward Cabrera (3-0) takes the mound for the Cubs in his seventh start of the season. He's put together a 3.06 ERA in 35 1/3 innings pitched, with 29 strikeouts.

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