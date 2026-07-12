Sal Stewart And Reds Face Cubs On July 12

Stewart is hitting for a .256 BA, .337 OBP and .474 SLG with a 21.3% strikeout rate and an 11% walk rate. His OPS is .811 and he has scored 50 runs. In 409 plate appearances, he has hit 19 home runs and driven in 64 runs (9th in MLB). Stewart has recorded 11 steals on 14 attempts. He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-5) against the Cubs.

Matthew Boyd (4-1) takes the mound for the Cubs in his ninth start of the season. He's put together a 4.31 ERA in 39 2/3 innings pitched, with 44 strikeouts.

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