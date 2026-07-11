Sal Stewart And Reds Play Cubs On July 11

Stewart is hitting for a .257 BA, .339 OBP and .477 SLG with a 21.3% strikeout rate and an 11.1% walk rate. His OPS is .817 and he has scored 50 runs. In 404 plate appearances, he has hit 19 home runs and driven in 64 runs (9th in MLB). Stewart has recorded 11 steals on 14 attempts. He racked up two hits (going 2 for 3 with an RBI) in his most recent game against the Cubs.

Javier Assad (6-1) gets the starting nod for the Cubs in his eighth start of the season. He has a 4.15 ERA in 56 1/3 innings pitched, with 33 strikeouts.

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