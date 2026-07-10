Sal Stewart And Reds Square Off Against Cubs On July 10

Stewart is hitting for a .254 BA, .338 OBP and .476 SLG with a 21.5% strikeout rate and an 11.3% walk rate. His OPS is .813 and he has scored 50 runs. In 400 plate appearances, he has hit 19 home runs and driven in 63 runs (10th in MLB). Stewart has recorded 11 steals on 14 attempts. He had a hitless showing in his last game (0 for 4) against the Phillies.

Shota Imanaga (5-7 with a 4.28 ERA and 100 strikeouts in 103 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Cubs, his 19th of the season.

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