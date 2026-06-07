Sal Stewart And Reds Take On Cardinals On June 7

Stewart is hitting for a .257 BA, .350 OBP and .464 SLG with a 20.8% strikeout rate and a 12.4% walk rate. His OPS is .814 and he has scored 35 runs. In 274 plate appearances, he has hit 12 home runs and driven in 38 runs. Stewart has recorded 10 steals on 12 attempts. In his last game he had a hitless performance (0 for 5) against the Cardinals.

Michael McGreevy makes the start for the Cardinals, his 13th of the season. He is 3-5 with a 2.98 ERA and 44 strikeouts in 66 1/3 innings pitched.

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