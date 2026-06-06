Sal Stewart And Reds Take On Cardinals On June 6

Stewart is hitting for a .263 BA, .357 OBP and .474 SLG with a 20.4% strikeout rate and a 12.6% walk rate. His OPS is .831 and he has scored 35 runs. In 269 plate appearances, he has hit 12 home runs and driven in 38 runs. Stewart has recorded 10 steals on 12 attempts. He had two hits (going 2 for 3 with a double and two RBIs) in his most recent game against the Cardinals.

Matthew Liberatore makes the start for the Cardinals, his 13th of the season. He is 3-3 with a 4.35 ERA and 57 strikeouts in 62 2/3 innings pitched.

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