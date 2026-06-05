Sal Stewart And Reds Square Off Against Cardinals On June 5

Stewart is hitting for a .258 BA, .351 OBP and .467 SLG with a 20.4% strikeout rate and a 12.5% walk rate. His OPS is .818 and he has scored 34 runs. In 265 plate appearances, he has hit 12 home runs and driven in 36 runs. Stewart has recorded 10 steals on 12 attempts. He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Royals.

Kyle Leahy makes the start for the Cardinals, his 12th of the season. He is 5-3 with a 4.25 ERA and 46 strikeouts through 55 2/3 innings pitched.

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