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Sal Stewart
Cincinnati Reds

Sal Stewart

Cincinnati Reds • #27 3B

Sal Stewart And Reds Face Cardinals On July 26

Sal Stewart and his Cincinnati Reds will face the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium, on Sunday, July 26 at 2:15 p.m. ET. Stewart has +430 odds to hit a home run as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Stewart is hitting for a .251 BA, .327 OBP and .468 SLG with a 21.2% strikeout rate and a 10.2% walk rate. His OPS is .796 and he has scored 54 runs. In 449 plate appearances, he has hit 21 home runs (20th in MLB) and driven in 74 runs (4th in MLB). Stewart has recorded 11 steals on 14 attempts. In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Cardinals.

Kyle Leahy (7-4 with a 3.59 ERA and 79 strikeouts in 95 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Cardinals, his 20th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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