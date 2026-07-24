Sal Stewart And Reds Square Off Against Cardinals On July 24

Stewart is hitting for a .249 BA, .327 OBP and .472 SLG with a 21.1% strikeout rate and a 10.5% walk rate. His OPS is .799 and he has scored 53 runs. In 440 plate appearances, he has hit 21 home runs (18th in MLB) and driven in 73 runs (4th in MLB). Stewart has recorded 11 steals on 14 attempts. In his most recent game, he racked up three RBI (going 1-for-4 with a home run) against the Mariners.

Dustin May (5-7) gets the starting nod for the Cardinals in his 20th start of the season. He has a 4.78 ERA in 98 2/3 innings pitched, with 95 strikeouts.

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