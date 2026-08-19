Sal Stewart And Reds Face Cardinals On Aug. 19

Stewart is hitting for a .258 BA, .333 OBP and .471 SLG with a 21.9% strikeout rate and a 9.7% walk rate. His OPS is .804 and he has scored 68 runs. In 544 plate appearances, he has hit 26 home runs (14th in MLB) and driven in 90 runs (3rd in MLB). Stewart has recorded 12 steals on 16 attempts. In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Cardinals.

Matthew Liberatore (5-10 with a 5.07 ERA and 116 strikeouts in 119 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Cardinals, his 25th of the season.

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