Sal Stewart And Reds Square Off Against Cardinals On Aug. 18

Stewart is hitting for a .258 BA, .333 OBP and .473 SLG with a 22% strikeout rate and a 9.8% walk rate. His OPS is .806 and he has scored 68 runs. In 540 plate appearances, he has hit 26 home runs (14th in MLB) and driven in 90 runs (3rd in MLB). Stewart has recorded 12 steals on 16 attempts. In his most recent appearance, he went 1 for 4 against the Cardinals.

Kyle Leahy (9-4 with a 3.38 ERA and 105 strikeouts in 117 1/3 innings pitched) tries for his 10th win when he makes the start for the Cardinals, his 24th of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.