Sal Stewart And Reds Face Brewers On June 29

Stewart is hitting for a .254 BA, .342 OBP and .457 SLG with a 21.3% strikeout rate and an 11.8% walk rate. His OPS is .798 and he has scored 44 runs. In 357 plate appearances, he has hit 15 home runs and driven in 56 runs (9th in MLB). Stewart has recorded 11 steals on 14 attempts. He racked up two hits (going 2 for 5 with a double) in his last game against the Pirates.

The Brewers are sending Robert Gasser (1-3) to the mound to make his seventh start of the season. He is 1-3 with a 4.50 ERA and 31 strikeouts in 30 2/3 innings pitched.

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