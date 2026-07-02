Sal Stewart And Reds Play Brewers On July 2

Stewart is hitting for a .257 BA, .341 OBP and .464 SLG with a 21.4% strikeout rate and an 11.4% walk rate. His OPS is .806 and he has scored 45 runs. In 369 plate appearances, he has hit 16 home runs and driven in 58 runs (9th in MLB). Stewart has recorded 11 steals on 14 attempts. In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Brewers.

Jacob Misiorowski (9-3 with a 1.45 ERA and 146 strikeouts in 99 2/3 innings pitched) looks for his 10th victory when he gets the start for the Brewers, his 17th of the season.

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