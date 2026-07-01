Sal Stewart And Reds Play Brewers On July 1

Stewart is hitting for a .257 BA, .342 OBP and .467 SLG with a 21.6% strikeout rate and an 11.5% walk rate. His OPS is .810 and he has scored 45 runs. In 365 plate appearances, he has hit 16 home runs and driven in 58 runs (7th in MLB). Stewart has recorded 11 steals on 14 attempts. He collected two extra-base hits in his previous appearance (2 for 4 with a double, a home run and two RBIs) against the Brewers.

The Brewers are sending Shane Drohan (3-2) out for his seventh start of the season. He is 3-2 with a 3.12 ERA and 52 strikeouts in 52 2/3 innings pitched.

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