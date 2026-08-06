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Sal Stewart
Cincinnati Reds

Sal Stewart

Cincinnati Reds • #27 3B

Sal Stewart And Reds Take On Athletics On Aug. 6

Sal Stewart and his Cincinnati Reds will take on the Athletics at Great American Ball Park, on Thursday, Aug. 6 at 12:40 p.m. ET. Stewart has +320 odds to hit a home run as of Thursday morning.

What It Means

Stewart is hitting for a .255 BA, .335 OBP and .477 SLG with a 22% strikeout rate and a 10.6% walk rate. His OPS is .811 and he has scored 61 runs. In 490 plate appearances, he has hit 24 home runs (14th in MLB) and driven in 85 runs (2nd in MLB). Stewart has recorded 12 steals on 16 attempts. In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Athletics.

The Athletics are sending Mason Barnett (1-1) to make his second start of the season.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Sal Stewart

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