Sal Stewart And Reds Square Off Against Athletics On Aug. 4

Stewart is hitting for a .254 BA, .334 OBP and .479 SLG with a 22% strikeout rate and a 10.6% walk rate. His OPS is .813 and he has scored 59 runs. In 482 plate appearances, he has hit 24 home runs (11th in MLB) and driven in 84 runs (2nd in MLB). Stewart has recorded 12 steals on 16 attempts. In his most recent game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-5 against the Pirates.

J.T. Ginn (8-6) takes the mound for the Athletics in his 20th start of the season. He's put together a 3.46 ERA in 109 1/3 innings pitched, with 100 strikeouts.

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