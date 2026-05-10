Sal Stewart And Reds Face Astros On May 10

Stewart is hitting for a .245 BA, .329 OBP and .483 SLG with an 18.5% strikeout rate and an 11.6% walk rate. His OPS is .813 and he has scored 22 runs. In 173 plate appearances, he has hit 10 home runs (12th in MLB) and driven in 29 runs (7th in MLB). Stewart has recorded eight steals on eight attempts. In his last appearance, he went 1 for 4 against the Astros.

The Astros are sending Kai-Wei Teng (1-2) out to make his second start of the season.

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