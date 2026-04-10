Sal Stewart And Reds Take On Angels On April 10
Sal Stewart and his Cincinnati Reds will square off against the Los Angeles Angels at Great American Ball Park, on Friday, April 10 at 6:45 p.m. ET. Stewart has +440 odds to hit a home run as of Friday afternoon.
What It Means
Stewart is hitting for a .364 BA, .473 OBP and .727 SLG with a 14.5% strikeout rate and an 18.2% walk rate. His OPS is 1.200, which ranks 1st in MLB, and he has scored eight runs. In 55 plate appearances, he has hit four home runs (5th in MLB) and driven in nine runs. Stewart has recorded three steals on three attempts. In his previous game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-3 against the Marlins.
The Angels will look to Jack Kochanowicz (1-0) in his third start this season.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.