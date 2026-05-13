Ryne Nelson And Diamondbacks Take On Rangers On May 13

Nelson is 1-3 with a 5.68 ERA and 35 strikeouts in 38 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance was out of the bullpen on Saturday when he threw 6 2/3 innings against the New York Mets, surrendering one earned run while allowing two hits.

The Rangers are averaging 3.7 runs per game this season, collecting 2.5 extra base hits and 0.9 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.