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Ryne Nelson
Arizona Diamondbacks

Ryne Nelson

Arizona Diamondbacks • #19 SP

Ryne Nelson And Diamondbacks Take On Orioles On April 13

Ryne Nelson will get the start for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, on Monday, April 13 at 6:35 p.m. ET. Nelson has -154 odds to record over 4.5 strikeouts as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Nelson is 1-1 with a 4.20 ERA and 12 strikeouts in 15 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out was out of the bullpen on Wednesday when he threw 5 2/3 innings against the New York Mets, surrendering one earned run while giving up five hits.

The Orioles are averaging 4 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.9 extra base hits and 0.8 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Ryne Nelson

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