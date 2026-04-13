Ryne Nelson And Diamondbacks Take On Orioles On April 13

Nelson is 1-1 with a 4.20 ERA and 12 strikeouts in 15 2/3 innings pitched. His last time out was out of the bullpen on Wednesday when he threw 5 2/3 innings against the New York Mets, surrendering one earned run while giving up five hits.

The Orioles are averaging 4 runs per game this season, while racking up 2.9 extra base hits and 0.8 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.