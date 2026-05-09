Ryne Nelson And Diamondbacks Face Mets On May 9

Nelson is 1-3 with a 5.68 ERA and 35 strikeouts in 38 2/3 innings pitched. His last appearance came in relief on Saturday when he tossed 6 2/3 innings against the New York Mets, surrendering one earned run while allowing two hits.

The Mets are averaging 3.6 runs per game this season, with 2.3 extra base hits and 0.8 home runs per game.