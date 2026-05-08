Ryne Nelson And Diamondbacks Play Mets On May 8

Nelson is 1-3 with a 6.61 ERA and 28 strikeouts in 31 1/3 innings pitched. His last time out came out of the bullpen on Saturday when he tossed 5 2/3 innings against the Chicago Cubs, surrendering one earned run while giving up four hits.

The Mets are averaging 3.6 runs per game this season, with 2.3 extra base hits and 0.8 home runs per game.

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