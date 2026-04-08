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Ryne Nelson
Arizona Diamondbacks

Ryne Nelson

Arizona Diamondbacks • #19 SP

Ryne Nelson And Diamondbacks Face Mets On April 8

Ryne Nelson will get the start for the Arizona Diamondbacks against the New York Mets at Citi Field, on Wednesday, April 8 at 4:10 p.m. ET. Nelson has -114 odds to record over 4.5 strikeouts as of Wednesday morning.

What It Means

Nelson is 0-1 with a 5.79 ERA and seven strikeouts in 9 1/3 innings pitched. His last time out was in relief on Friday when he tossed 4 2/3 innings against the Atlanta Braves, surrendering two earned runs while allowing three hits.

The Mets are averaging 4.8 runs per game this season, with 2.7 extra base hits and 0.8 home runs per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Ryne Nelson

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