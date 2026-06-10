Ryne Nelson And Diamondbacks Play Marlins On June 10

Nelson is 2-4 with a 4.60 ERA and 55 strikeouts in 72 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was in relief on Friday when he threw seven innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers, surrendering two earned runs while giving up five hits.

The Marlins are averaging 4.3 runs per game this season, with 2.6 extra base hits and 0.8 home runs per game.

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