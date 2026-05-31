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Ryne Nelson
Arizona Diamondbacks

Ryne Nelson

Arizona Diamondbacks • #19 SP

Ryne Nelson And Diamondbacks Play Mariners On May 31

Ryne Nelson will get the start for his Arizona Diamondbacks against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park, on Sunday, May 31 at 4:10 p.m. ET.

What It Means

Nelson is 2-4 with a 4.82 ERA and 52 strikeouts in 65 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was out of the bullpen on Sunday when he threw 5 1/3 innings against the Seattle Mariners, surrendering four earned runs while giving up seven hits.

The Mariners are averaging 4.3 runs per game this season, with 2.8 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.

Written by Data Skrive on
Ryne Nelson

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