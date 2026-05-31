Ryne Nelson And Diamondbacks Play Mariners On May 31

Nelson is 2-4 with a 4.82 ERA and 52 strikeouts in 65 1/3 innings pitched. His most recent appearance was out of the bullpen on Sunday when he threw 5 1/3 innings against the Seattle Mariners, surrendering four earned runs while giving up seven hits.

The Mariners are averaging 4.3 runs per game this season, with 2.8 extra base hits and 1.3 home runs per game.